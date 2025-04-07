The event took place on Saturday April, 5 in the Buxton Crescent Assembly Rooms and was organised by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust.

A Trust spokesperson said: “We were thrilled to introduce Buxton’s very first Roman Day—a special event dedicated to celebrating the rich Roman heritage that played a crucial role in shaping the town’s history.

“From the early development of Buxton to the significance of its famous thermal waters, we explored the deep connections between the Romans and this historic area.

People stepped back in time and experienced the fascinating history of Buxton, once known as Aquae Arnemetiae — ‘Waters of the Goddess of the Grove’.

“It was a captivating day filled with living history, demonstrations and displays.”

One of the groups which attended was Batavi Iuniores Britanniciani, a group that re-enacts military and civilian life from the 4th to 6th centuries A.D.

Roman Military Research Society were also at the Buxton Roman Festival.

The RMRS display team, known as Vexillatio Legionis Geminae, represented a detachment of the Fourteenth Legion, Legio XIIII Gemina Martia Victrix.

This distinguished legion played a pivotal role in the history of the Roman Empire and was closely associated with key auxiliary units that supported its campaigns.

Throughout the day, there were immersive experiences, including captivating living history displays, interactive activities, and engaging features designed for visitors of all ages.

There was also a wide range of living historians covering the roman period along with some archaeology items too.

A trust spokesperson added: “Whether people were fascinated by Roman military tactics, daily life in ancient times, or the legendary healing properties of Buxton’s waters, there was something for everyone to enjoy.”

1 . All dressed up A roman solider all dressed up. Photo Roger Beverley Photo: Roger Beverley Photo Sales

2 . The goddesses The goddess have arrived in Buxton for Roman Day. Photo Roger Beverley Photo: Roger Beverley Photo Sales

3 . On guard A Roman solider stands guard in Buxton. Photo Roger Beverley Photo: Roger Beverley Photo Sales

4 . Shoes for sale Get your roman shoes here! Photo Roger Beverley Photo: Roger Beverley Photo Sales