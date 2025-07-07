Buxton Well Dressing 2025

St Ann's Well depicts The "Girl with a Pearl Earring" was painted by the Dutch master Johannes Vermeer around 1665. The well dressing was designed by Jane Brown. The outer boards are based on Delft Tiles.

Recent research has been able to trace where Vermeer’s pigments came from. He used cochineal (red) from insects found in Mexico and South America, ultramarine (blue) from Afghanistan and most interesting from a local point of view, Lead Oxide (white) from the Peak District.

The Market Place Well, designed by Pauline Clark, depicts Newborough National Nature Reserve, situated on the west coast of Anglesey.

The dunes, coastal marshes, sandy and rocky shores at Newborough have been shaped by the wind and sea over thousands of years, hosting a variety of plants and animals. Newborough Warren is among Britain's largest dune systems and, along with Ynys Llanddwyn island, became Wales’s first coastal National Nature Reserve in 1955 - 60 years ago.

Llyn Parc Mawr in Newborough offers a great opportunity to see rare red squirrels and one is shown on the base bord of the dressing.

In the Pump Room the dressing surrounding the Lion Head Fountain is in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Billerettes. Designed by Christine Gould.

The Taylor Well, dressed and designed by pupils from Buxton Community School depicts the 200 years of the Railways, the 30th Anniversary of Toy Story and the children's author, Julia Donaldson famous for The Gruffalo.

The Wells were blessed by members of local clergy on Sunday 6th July in a service at each of the Wells. The Deputy Mayor of the High Peak, Councillor Barbara Hastings-Asatourian was in attendance. The Clergy were Rev'd Andrew Parker, Buxton Methodist Church, Rev'd David Barnsley, Trinity Church, Mrs. Aileen Warneford and Rev'd David Mundy, Parish of Buxton and Rev'd Howard Robson, Parish of Buxton.