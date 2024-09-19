Buxton volunteer explains why achieving top Girlguiding award means so much to her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Engineering apprentice, Danielle Watson from Buxton, Derbyshire is looking forward to celebrating achieving a top Girlguiding award.

Danielle, 27, who has earnt a prestigious Queen's Guide award, will join hundreds of fellow award winners at the upcoming Girlguiding Celebrates event in London's West End.

The exciting event later this month will honour many of Girlguiding's most recent award-winning recipients along with other members who have been nominated for amazing things they have done.

The unforgettable afternoon will see attendees walk the red carpet like true VIPs, before enjoying a big party with lots of treats and glamorous variety-style entertainment with a Girlguiding twist!

Danielle Watson

Achieving the award means a lot to Danielle, who was diagnosed with autism in 2020 at the age of 23.

Danielle said: "It's nice to have the award but it's about so much more than that for me.

“I spend a lot of time masking my autism which is very tiring and makes social communication a lot trickier.

“It pushed me out of my comfort zone to do different things and it made me realise I could do things that I didn’t think I could do.

“I put a lot of work into this award and it will be great to attend the Girlguiding Celebrates event and share what we’ve all achieved through guiding.”

Danielle’s autism diagnosis came when she was halfway through completing her Queen’s Guide Award.

“The diagnosis made so much of my life make sense,” she added. “I always felt I was different. It was only when I came across a video online about autism that I realised it sounded like me and decided to get assessed.

“I understand myself so much better now. I’ve been able to learn coping strategies and it’s made such a positive difference to my life.”

The Queen’s Guide award is the highest award young women can work towards in Girlguiding.

It provides the opportunity to develop skills, give back to guiding and support local communities.

It took Danielle three years to complete her Queen’s Guide award. As part of it, she created a challenge pack to help challenge gender stereotypes around STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and encourage girls to consider engineering as a potential future career.

Danielle, who is in the final stages of a five-year radiotherapy engineering apprenticeship, said: “It’s a subject very close to my heart. The percentage of women in engineering compared to men is getting better but it is still much smaller. I am passionate about tackling the gender balance and helping to counter stereotypes in engineering.”

To complete her Queen’s Guide Award, Danielle also compared the geology of the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales, learnt embroidery, and helped to plan a number of Girlguiding events including an online STEM festival.

Danielle joined Girlguiding when she was 11 as a Guide before progressing through to Rangers at the age of 14.

She has been a leader at 5th Buxton Guides unit, where she herself was once a member, for the last seven years. She is also a leader at Buxton District Rangers, and is Girlguiding’s County Walking Advisor and County Duke of Edinburgh Award advisor for Derbyshire.

"I love seeing the girls learn new skills and having fun each week," she said. "It's wonderful to see the difference you make.

“Girlguiding is a massive part of my life. It takes up a lot of my spare time, but it never feels like a chore. I’ve made so many friends and met so many like-minded people through it.

“Growing up, guiding was always the place I could be myself, and it still feels like that. Everyone is so supportive and hopefully my Guides feel they can be themselves when they’re there too.”

The Girlguiding Celebrates event will be held on September 29 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.