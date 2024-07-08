Buxton to join the Bee Network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Burnham (pictured right), Mayor of Greater Manchester, announced to a packed-out audience at Buxton International Festival that Buxton will be added to the Bee Network.

The Bee Network is an integrated, joined-up transport system that has changed the way people travel across Greater Manchester. It’s many features, accessible using an App include:

· Joined-up journey planning

· Live departure times for local bus, tram and train stops and stations

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Rotherham and Andy Burnham

· Live tracking of buses on a map

· Live travel alerts for tram, bus, train and road

· Ticket buying on the Bee Network App

· Live Chat service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Burnham appeared with Steve Rotheram in Buxton Opera House as part of Buxton International Festival. Similar events with ticket availability include Simon McDonald, Caroline Lucas, Frank Gardner and John Crace.