Buxton to join the Bee Network
The Bee Network is an integrated, joined-up transport system that has changed the way people travel across Greater Manchester. It’s many features, accessible using an App include:
· Joined-up journey planning
· Live departure times for local bus, tram and train stops and stations
· Live tracking of buses on a map
· Live travel alerts for tram, bus, train and road
· Ticket buying on the Bee Network App
· Live Chat service
Andy Burnham appeared with Steve Rotheram in Buxton Opera House as part of Buxton International Festival. Similar events with ticket availability include Simon McDonald, Caroline Lucas, Frank Gardner and John Crace.
Box Office: buxtonfestival.co.uk/ 01298 72190
