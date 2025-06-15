Buxton soldiers and the retreat to Dunkirk
Several soldiers from Buxton died defending the town of Oignies in northern France against a German advance during the retreat of the British army to Dunkirk.
The talk was attended by the Mayor of the High Peak Dom Elliot-Starkey who is the President of the twinning association.
Michael Sommerville’s father served in Italy with the 2/5th Sherwood Foresters in the Second World War, and he has been working on a history of the unit. The book, Sherwood Boys: Biography of a Battalion, is being published by Fonthill. The first volume, covering 1939-43, will be out later this year.
