Buxton soldiers and the retreat to Dunkirk

By Peter Bloomfield
Published 15th Jun 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 09:50 BST
Dom Elliot- Starkey (Mayor), Helen Bloomfield (chair of the association) and Michael Sommerville (author)placeholder image
Dom Elliot- Starkey (Mayor), Helen Bloomfield (chair of the association) and Michael Sommerville (author)
On Friday, the Friends of Oignies, Buxton’s French twinning association, hosted a talk by Michael Sommerville, on the history of the Sherwood Foresters and the events in France in May 1940 which gave rise to the association’s creation.

Several soldiers from Buxton died defending the town of Oignies in northern France against a German advance during the retreat of the British army to Dunkirk.

The talk was attended by the Mayor of the High Peak Dom Elliot-Starkey who is the President of the twinning association.

Michael Sommerville’s father served in Italy with the 2/5th Sherwood Foresters in the Second World War, and he has been working on a history of the unit. The book, Sherwood Boys: Biography of a Battalion, is being published by Fonthill. The first volume, covering 1939-43, will be out later this year.

And if you want more information about the twinning association, please check out the website at www.friendsofoignies.com.

