Buxton sketching challenge ends in a draw

The standard of entries in a recent sketching competition were so good that the judge couldn’t decide on a winner so declared it a draw, awarding two prizes.

Community group Friends of Buxton Station, FoBS set a challenge to Buxton Sketchers to capture the essence of the town’s railway station during Festival and Fringe time. They hoped for some great contributions, but got more than they bargained for and couldn’t decide an overall winner.

FoBS Secretary, Sue Mellor, who judged the challenge said: “All of the entries were great, so many varied styles to choose from. I found it too difficult to choose just one winner, so chose two and called it a draw! Congratulations to Ruth James and Barbara Durham, joint winners and thanks to everyone who took part.”

Lynne McPeake of Buxton Sketchers added: “Despite the unfavourable weather, there was a good turnout from Buxton Sketchers as well as some friends from Maccsketchers. We were delighted to be invited by FoBS to take part in this event and it was a really enjoyable get together.”

Barbara's winning sketch.

FoBS is a voluntary community group who focus upon Buxton Station, but also work in town. Their idea for the challenge was to invite local community Artists to create a fun and realistic impression of the station at one of its busiest times. They are very active and have a Facebook page.

Buxton Sketchers invite anybody interested in on-location sketching to join. For their programme, follow Buxton Sketchers on Facebook. They meet once a month, in and around the Buxton area and all abilities are welcome.