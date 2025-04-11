Buxton Samaritans’ Golden Anniversary celebration

Sir Richard Fitzherbert congratulates Kate, Maria, Esther and Jill on their long service. Anne is second right.

On April 8 1975, a public meeting was held at the Methodist School Room in Chapel Street, Buxton, with the aim of setting up a Samaritans branch in the town. Fast forward fifty years and Samaritans of Buxton & High Peak is thriving with a volunteer force of fifty members.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 10 April, branch members past and present, together with financial donors gathered amid the splendour of the Pump Room to celebrate.

The branch received a video message from the CEO of Samaritans, Julie Bentley. She asked members to pause and reflect on the huge contribution they have made. There was a special personal message from Felicity Varah-Harding OBE, Honorary President of Samaritans and daughter of its founder, Chad Varah. She celebrated the Samaritan values of being non-judgmental and putting the caller first. She described Samaritans as ‘ordinary people doing extraordinary things’, adding the statistic that Samaritans respond to a call every 11 seconds. She praised Director Anne Roberts and her leadership team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was attended by Sir Richard Fitzherbert, High Sheriff of Derbyshire. He described his role as ‘promoting and witnessing wonderful organisations’. He congratulated those present on ‘fifty brilliant years’.

Maria with Robert and Jen Hall of the Hall Family fund, whose generous grant will support outreach projects.

Volunteers Maria Kenyon, Esther King, Kate Latham and Jill Pearson were awarded certificates for long service.

Anne Roberts gave a heartfelt thank you to volunteers and financial supporters. She said it was a privilege to lead the Buxton team.

After a convivial evening, attendees took home a commemorative booklet, which included the following poem by former volunteer, Dave Greenan:

Many Years/Many Ears

Support volunteer Karen (who organised a delicious buffet)with listening volunteer, Judy.

High peak Samaritans volunteers

Have manned the phones for many years,

Providing confidential ears

To those with worries, issues, fears.

Teresa, who leads branch recruitment celebrates with Angie, lead trainer.

Anxiety, stress, apprehension,

Addiction, loss, domestic tension,

(Things you feel abashed to mention.)

And our main avowed intention:

Namely…suicide prevention.

In April this year we celebrate

What is for us a special date.

For that is when we reach, you see,

Our golden anniversary.

Five decades of ‘being there’

For anyone from anywhere

Concerned about their own welfare

Who needs a friendly ear to share

Their inner fears, their worst nightmare,

Their darkest lows and deep despair,

24/7 we’re always there.

A desk, a phone, a swivel chair,

But most of all a caring air.

“Hello Samaritans, can we help”.