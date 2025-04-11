Buxton Samaritans’ Golden Anniversary celebration
On Thursday 10 April, branch members past and present, together with financial donors gathered amid the splendour of the Pump Room to celebrate.
The branch received a video message from the CEO of Samaritans, Julie Bentley. She asked members to pause and reflect on the huge contribution they have made. There was a special personal message from Felicity Varah-Harding OBE, Honorary President of Samaritans and daughter of its founder, Chad Varah. She celebrated the Samaritan values of being non-judgmental and putting the caller first. She described Samaritans as ‘ordinary people doing extraordinary things’, adding the statistic that Samaritans respond to a call every 11 seconds. She praised Director Anne Roberts and her leadership team.
The event was attended by Sir Richard Fitzherbert, High Sheriff of Derbyshire. He described his role as ‘promoting and witnessing wonderful organisations’. He congratulated those present on ‘fifty brilliant years’.
Volunteers Maria Kenyon, Esther King, Kate Latham and Jill Pearson were awarded certificates for long service.
Anne Roberts gave a heartfelt thank you to volunteers and financial supporters. She said it was a privilege to lead the Buxton team.
After a convivial evening, attendees took home a commemorative booklet, which included the following poem by former volunteer, Dave Greenan:
Many Years/Many Ears
High peak Samaritans volunteers
Have manned the phones for many years,
Providing confidential ears
To those with worries, issues, fears.
Anxiety, stress, apprehension,
Addiction, loss, domestic tension,
(Things you feel abashed to mention.)
And our main avowed intention:
Namely…suicide prevention.
In April this year we celebrate
What is for us a special date.
For that is when we reach, you see,
Our golden anniversary.
Five decades of ‘being there’
For anyone from anywhere
Concerned about their own welfare
Who needs a friendly ear to share
Their inner fears, their worst nightmare,
Their darkest lows and deep despair,
24/7 we’re always there.
A desk, a phone, a swivel chair,
But most of all a caring air.
“Hello Samaritans, can we help”.