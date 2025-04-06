Buxton Samaritans: 50 hour shift-athon success!

Angie, Pat and Mary sign on for a shift-athon listening session.

This year Buxton & High Peak Samaritans commemorate their golden anniversary. To mark this, the branch has organised a number of activities -- including a fundraising initiative ‘Fifty Pounds for Fifty Years’, an informative booklet and a celebratory event in the Pump Room on 10 April.

In the week beginning 31 March, listening volunteers are going to compress all their usual shifts into four days. A shift usually lasts 3 hours and at least two people are on together.

From lunchtime on Friday 4 April, until 12pm on Sunday, 6 April, listening volunteers will complete a ‘shift-athon’: 50 consecutive hours on the phones. This means the branch will add an extra 100 hours of listening to the regular rota.

Organiser Cathy Riddington said: ‘I am so impressed with the high number of volunteers who have opted to participate in the shift-athon.’ Branch director Anne Roberts added: ‘Our branch was founded in April 1975 by Brian Hamilton and we are pleased to keep his vision of compassionate listening alive.’

The baton passes to listening volunteers, Gary and Jill.

The following poem by listening volunteer and trainer, Piers Carter, conveys the experience of a Samaritan being there for a caller.

Emotional Contusion

“How can I help you?” … I answer the phone,

You’re finding things hard … I can tell by your tone.

At first you are awkward … reluctant to say,

“What weighs so heavy? What’s ruining your day?”

It all seems so pointless you quietly cry

You want it to end, you might even try.

“Can you tell me about it? What’s feeling so tough?

Why this evening, this moment enough feels enough?”

You start with your story of events in your life,

You unburden yourself of the trouble, the strife.

This life of yours so full of trauma and pain,

It’s a miracle you’re able to cope with the strain.

It’s the middle of the night and I am right here

All I have to give is my time and my ear.

You tell me of things, shameful secrets you hold

Starved of love and affection … left out in the cold

The time ticks by and I leave you the space

To think, to express, to reflect at your pace.

Like a sponge I soak up all that you want to say

And I hope you’ll keep going at least for today.

There’s no place for quick fix or easy solution,

No simple cure for emotional contusion

But I listen; you talk: that I can do,

And that’s helpful you say so good night … thank you.

You can contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or via email: [email protected]

Samaritans are available 24/7 for 365 days of the year.