Buxton named best place to camp in the East Midlands at the 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards

Longnor Wood Holiday Park in Longnor, Buxton (https://www.campsites.co.uk/go/15794) was named the Best Adult Only Campsite in the UK at the 2024 Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping Awards.

These awards were created to highlight some of the best camping, glamping and touring sites that the UK has to offer.

Buxton picked up an impressive five awards. Longnor Wood Holiday Park also picked up awards for runner-up of Best Caravan Park (East Midlands) and Best Adult Only Campsite (East Midlands).

This park is set in the heart of the Peak District and is celebrated for its fantastic range of pitches, excellent location and range of facilities from a gym, games room and even a sauna!

Campers are also clearly big fans too with a review rating of 4.8/5 from over 100 reviews and 94% of guests saying that they would recommend the site. One camper even said, “This really was the best campsite we have ever stayed at”.

The site have said, “We aim to provide spotless facilities, amazing customer service and a relaxing getaway for all. Our mission is to give our guests an unforgettable experience, whatever the weather.

We want to allow visitors to create long-lasting memories and encourage them to recommend us to their friends and family. We are very proud of the area we are lucky to call home and are passionate about raising awareness of nearby events, landmarks and attractions for the benefit of our local community.”

Other local winners include:

Knotlow Farm, Buxton, Derbyshire https://www.campsites.co.uk/go/21829Best Campsite RU (East Midlands)Upper Hurst Farm, Buxton, Derbyshire https://www.campsites.co.uk/go/23398Best Campsite RU (East Midlands)

The 2024 Campsites.co.uk overall award winners include:

Best Campsite: Nantcol Waterfalls, Gwynedd Best Caravan Park: Tregarton Park, Cornwall Best Glamping Site: East Thorne, Cornwall Best Family Campsite: Wooda Farm Holiday Park, Cornwall Best Adult Only Site: Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Derbyshire Most Unique Site: Woodfire Camping, Petworth, Sussex Best Budget Friendly Campsite: Bwch yn Uchaf, Bala, Gwynedd Top Dog Award: St Helens in the Park, Scarborough, YorkshireBest Newcomer Award: Ty Cochyn Caravan and Campsite, AngleseyGreener Site Award: Nyth Robin, Gwynedd Best Holiday Park: Highlands End Holiday Park, DorsetBest Coastal Campsite: Ocean Pitch, DevonBest Small Campsite: Parkgate Farm Holidays, Cumbria & Lake District

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said "Our annual awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the UK's best campsites, and this year's standards feel higher than ever. Each of the winning sites stand out for the care they put into being consistently excellent. My thanks and congratulations to all of the winners for adding some much-needed adventure to everyday life!"

Campsites.co.uk is one of the UK’s most popular websites for finding and booking the best camping, glamping and touring holidays, used by more than 10 million Brits each year.

The company’s mission is to inspire people to get outdoors more often and feel more adventurous, and the website features more than 3,500 sites from all corners of the UK.

The annual Camping and Glamping Awards recognise sites that distinguish themselves. The awards are judged using various criteria, including metrics taken from the website, verified guest reviews (value for money, facilities, location, service, and cleanliness), site visits and editorial debate.

You can find the full list of winners on https://www.campsites.co.uk/awards