Buxton Morrisons launches gift appeal for Crossroads Derbyshire
Crossroads Derbyshire is a voluntary organisation and registered charity dedicated to helping women and children break free from domestic abuse, which also offers outreach support to men.
They offer a range of confidential support and advisory services to women, children and young people suffering the damaging effects of domestic abuse including a refuge for young women and children needing a safe place to go.
“Our staff chose Crossroads because so many children will receive no presents at Christmas,” said Morrisons Buxton Community Champion Rob Harrison.
“It’s good to remember those in need at this time of year.”
Vicky Bunnage, from Crossroads Derbyshire said: “It’s so difficult for families fleeing domestic abuse, and at this time of year it’s so important to provide a bit of Christmas cheer. We’re so grateful to Morrison’s in Buxton for thinking of us and supporting families in need in our community.”