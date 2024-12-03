Buxton Morrisons launches gift appeal for Crossroads Derbyshire

Morrison's Buxton are starting a Christmas toy and gift appeal this week, the supermarket workers are backing an appeal by domestic abuse charity Crossroads Derbyshire for new good quality children’s toys to make sure everyone gets a Christmas present this year.

Crossroads Derbyshire is a voluntary organisation and registered charity dedicated to helping women and children break free from domestic abuse, which also offers outreach support to men.

They offer a range of confidential support and advisory services to women, children and young people suffering the damaging effects of domestic abuse including a refuge for young women and children needing a safe place to go.

“Our staff chose Crossroads because so many children will receive no presents at Christmas,” said Morrisons Buxton Community Champion Rob Harrison.

Community champion Rob with Gemma Nicholas from crossroads derbyshire

“It’s good to remember those in need at this time of year.”

Vicky Bunnage, from Crossroads Derbyshire said: “It’s so difficult for families fleeing domestic abuse, and at this time of year it’s so important to provide a bit of Christmas cheer. We’re so grateful to Morrison’s in Buxton for thinking of us and supporting families in need in our community.”