Buxton man Conor Blount makes front page for Protect The Wild's 2025 calendar

Conor Blount aged 27, from Buxton gets his photo of a Red Fox Cub on the front cover and April for Protect The Wild's 2025 calendar.

Protect The Wild is a great organisation and is well known, a campaign close to Conor's heart.

Conor also has made his own calendars with all photos taken in the High Peak area.

You can purchase Protect The Wild's 2025 calendar from their website, a great cause to support. here is the link for their calendar: https://protectthewild.shop/products/2025-british-wildlife-calendar

To purchase the High Peak Wildlife please visit Conor Blounts Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conorblount1997?igsh=NmFoY2NkcW96Nm9n&utm_source=qr or by email to [email protected].