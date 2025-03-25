Buxton International Festival named among top UK summer events

The Tallis Scholars

Buxton International Festival is named by The Times newspaper as one of “15 of the best classical and jazz festivals for summer 2025”.

The Times’ feature states that Britain’s summer classical and jazz festivals “have never been more intrepid.” Buxton’s nine operas, including four new chamber operas, Shorts, Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet and Charpentier’s Orphée are listed as highlights alongside The Tallis Scholars, The King’s Singers, Benjamin Grosvenor, Toby Spence and Jane Glover.

Commenting Michael Williams, CEO said: “It’s fantastic to see that BIF is listed as one of the very best festivals in the UK to visit this summer. The Times list is drawn up by the music and opera critics so it’s a great measure of our artistic pedigree to be listed alongside other greats.”