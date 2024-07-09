Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton International Festival is off to a flying start, boasting sell-out events and very special five-star reviews in the national press.

Richard Morrison, chief culture writer for The Times said: “At a time when our national opera companies can’t muster five new productions in a year, the Buxton Festival is putting on five in a fortnight. “It’s a staggering achievement”, said a festival audience member.

When reviewing the festival’s eagerly-awaited Handel opera, Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno, Nicholas Kenyon, opera critic on the Telegraph gave the performance a rare, five- star review.

He said: “For the Early Opera Company and Buxton, Director Jacopo Spirei has achieved something astonishing”. He also listed it as one of the top eight operas to see in the whole of the UK this summer.

Anna Dennis as Beauty and Hilary Cronin as Pleasure

The festival’s jazz audience has been enjoying a packed-out weekend at The Palace Hotel. “There’s so much love in the room”, said Jazz director Neil Hughes. Nearly Dan, a tribute band to Steely Dan, was standing-room only and Zoe Rahmen was “simply outstanding” according to Jazz Rag’s Ron Simpson.

Books director Victoria Dawson was responsible for filling Buxton Opera House for Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram’s talk which was funny, touching and thought-provoking in equal measure. The interaction between the two men was palpable.

Waterstone Books’ pop-up store in the Pavilion Arts Centre is buzzing and the Box Office phone is ringing off the hook.

