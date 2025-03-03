Buxton Inner Wheel helps Ugandan charity

By patricia hopkins
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 12:36 BST

Buxton Inner Wheel donate £250 at their February meeting to a small Ugandan charity The Busoga Trust.

Lydia Slack gave an inspirational and interesting presentation about their work providing sanitation and clean safe water supplies in a small district there.

The meeting was entirely dedicated to the subject of provision of these facilities overseas.

Thanks to members and friends who donated their cash and the members who all contributed to the wonderful lunchtime spread.

