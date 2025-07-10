Buxton Fringe celebrates World Fringe Day

buxton fringe committee members

Buxton Fringe Joins Global Celebration for World Fringe Day. Buxton Festival FRINGE will join hundreds of festivals around the world on 11 July 2025 to celebrate World Fringe Day, a global recognition of the creativity, freedom, and cultural impact of Fringe festivals.

World Fringe Day was launched to mark the birth of the Fringe movement, which began in 1947 with the founding of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, now the largest arts festival in the world. Today, the Fringe model spans the globe

World Fringe - One World. Many Fringes. Infinite Stories.

World Fringe is the global connector for Fringe festivals, uniting artists, producers and festivals across borders to champion creativity, inclusion and cultural exchange. With over 300 Fringe festivals in more than 60 countries, showcasing 170,000 performers in 60,000 events to 19 million people every year, World Fringe supports the largest open-access arts movement on the planet. From consultancy and the essential Fringe Touring Guide to international events like the World Fringe Congress and World Fringe Day, we power up the Fringe—amplifying voices, sparking collaboration and celebrating the bold, brilliant and unpredictable spirit of Fringe everywhere.

Buxton fringes started this week and runs until the end of the month see buxton fringe.org.uk for full listings.

Buxton Festival Fringe is an open access arts festival that runs alongside the Buxton International Festival, offering a diverse range of performances and events across the town. It's known for its "friendly, open access" nature and provides a platform for various art forms, including theatre, comedy, music, and more. The Fringe has a rich history, starting in 1980

This year’s theme, “Fringe Mean...”, invites artists, organisers, and audiences to complete the phrase and reflect on what Fringe means to them — from artistic freedom to cultural exchange, radical joy, community empowerment, or new beginnings.“Fringe means community,” says fringe comitte member Rob Harrison .

“Together we are many. Together, we are Fringe.”

A Global Movement

