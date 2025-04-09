Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind Buxton’s annual carnival parade has issued a plea for more volunteers to come forward and help marshal the parade and the crowd.

Buxton’s Well Dressing returns from Friday, July 4 with the highlight for many being the carnival parade through town on Saturday, July 12.

However, there is a fear that the carnival may not go ahead due to safety concerns if there are not enough marshalls for the route.

Michael Hilton said: “We have a band of wonderful volunteers who help with Well Dressing, Well Building and all the other functions - if you would like to help for an hour or two with any of the activities, please let me know.

Call for more marshals to help on Buxton Carnival Day. Photo Jason Chadwick

“But we do need in particular more help with people who will act as marshals for a couple of hours or so on Saturday, July 12 with the Carnival Parade.

“The work is not onerous and our main purpose is to assist and help the public while the carnival parade takes place, and to ensure it all passes off safely.

“Please let me know if you could help for a couple of hours - without enough people to marshal this event it cannot take place of course.”

Buxton Carnival is organised working closely with Derbyshire Police and the local authorities to ensure a safe and enjoyable day for all. The event relies on volunteers throughout the year to organise this fantastic yearly event. The fun on carnival day will start at 11am for the dog show, followed by the road race at 1.45pm.

The carnival will then make its way through the streets of Buxton at 2pm before finishing in the Pavilion Gardens.

There is the Parade of Queens, hopefully around 4.15pm but depends on the finish time of the carnival procession.

There will also be the annual Rotary Club of Buxton Duck Race, fairground rides and the carnival concert also taking place that day. Michael added: “Some Derbyshire Well Dressings festivals have failed in recent years, through lack of volunteer helpers - I am happy to say some have revived since, as new helpers have come forward. “Please let me know if you can spare a couple of hours.”

Anyone who would be willing to volunteer for carnival day should visit buxtonwelldressing.co.uk/carnival/