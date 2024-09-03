Buxton 'Buzz Cuts' for charity
JJ, Greg and Harry - all employees of Street Crane in Chapel en le Frith, have decided to get 'Buzz Cuts' for Charity. All money raised will be donated to Blythe House Hospice.
JJ Mizon, Harry Zona and Greg Dow are getting 'Buzz Cuts' to raise money for Blythe House Hospice in Chapel en le Frith.
The haircuts will be done by Ben at KVLT hair and this will be done at 5One Fitness on Staden Lane, Buxtons Premium Training Facility.
We would welcome any donations if anyone is able to, and all are welcome to come to the Coffee Morning and to see the haircuts being completed live at 5One Fitness on 7th September at 10:30am.
