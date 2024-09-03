Buxton 'Buzz Cuts' for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

JJ, Greg and Harry - all employees of Street Crane in Chapel en le Frith, have decided to get 'Buzz Cuts' for Charity. All money raised will be donated to Blythe House Hospice.

JJ Mizon, Harry Zona and Greg Dow are getting 'Buzz Cuts' to raise money for Blythe House Hospice in Chapel en le Frith.

The haircuts will be done by Ben at KVLT hair and this will be done at 5One Fitness on Staden Lane, Buxtons Premium Training Facility.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We would welcome any donations if anyone is able to, and all are welcome to come to the Coffee Morning and to see the haircuts being completed live at 5One Fitness on 7th September at 10:30am.