Buxton businesses team up to launch shoebox appeal

High Peak Comps’ Charles Edwards and Elesha Arnfield of Buxton gift shop Awakentoday are doing a shoebox appeal so children from around the world can get Christmas presents.

Two Buxton businesses have teamed up to help make Christmas special for people they don’t know around the world.

Dove Holes’ High Peak Comps and Awakentoday of Buxton’s 98 High Street have joined forces for a Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

Already experienced in giving back and serving their local community, the two have teamed up to deliver gift shoeboxes to kids in need around the world.

High Peak Comps staff members demonstrate where the shoeboxes can be dropped off.

The shoeboxes can be dropped off at High Peak Comps, with the local competitions company even installing a box outside their Hallsteads HQ for 24-hour delivery.

And Buxton residents who wish to give back should prepare a gift shoebox for a boy or a girl of the age categories 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14.

Things that should be included in the children’s present boxes range from toys to school stationary.

A big present is also encouraged to be included, such as musical instrument, toy truck, doll, or football with pump.

Buxton’s High Peak Comps is an online competitions company that has been going since 2020. As well as offering the public to win fantastic cash and gift prizes, they also give back to good causes such as this shoebox appeal.

Toiletries cannot be packed within the shoeboxes. After November 5, the shoeboxes will begin their international distribution to help make a young child’s Christmas.

Buxton resident Charles Edwards is owner of High Peak Comps, and is looking forward to packing some shoeboxes himself.

“Ourselves and Awakentoday will be collecting shoebox donations between now and November 5,” said Charles.

“These shoeboxes will then be sent off to locations around the world for children to open on Christmas Day and create a special moment for them.

High Peak Comps is located at 7 Hallsteads, Dove Holes, Buxton, SK17 8BL.

“Our location in Dove Holes will be accessible 24/7 as a drop box will be in the forecourt at High Peak Comps, 7 Hallsteads, SK17 8BL.

“We’ll then load up the vans and take all the shoe boxes to the designated drop offs for them to be shipped!

“It’s been a great year, where we’ve changed people’s lives for the better across the High Peak and the UK, and now we want to make a small impact this Christmas for helping people around the world.

“This is one of countless projects we are going to give back over the festive period, and the only one outside the UK.

“Thank you to everyone who helps make Christmas special for children around the world, I’m looking forward to packing some boxes in time for next Wednesday.”

Buxton: You can find out what to put in a shoebox and a guide on how to pack it via this link.

You have until Wednesday November 5 to drop-off a shoebox at High Peak Comps.

You can also find more about High Peak Comps and the Buxton gift shop on social media.