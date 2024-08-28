Bramhall retirees swing into summer with golf and a glass of fizz

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bramhall Retirement Living community, Queens View, was recently the place to be thanks to the team at McCarthy Stone, who threw a fabulous summer party with glasses of fizz and some top golfing tips.

Helping visiting retirees get into the swing of the retirement lifestyle on offer at Queens View, the party gave guests the opportunity to socialise together and see first-hand why so many retirees are proud to call the development home.

There was a hum of excited chatter as guests enjoyed a glass of fizz while hearing top tips on how to improve their game, from golf experts Luke Elewers and Simon McBride, from the local Marple Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “The event­ was a great success, and we were thrilled to welcome retirees from across Bramhall to experience first-hand what Queens View has to offer. We would like to thank all the golf lovers who attended as well as special thanks to Luke and Simon, who shared their wisdom with local retirees.”

From L-R Phillip Butler, Luke Elwers, Roger Swales, Judy Swales, Simon McBride and Iain Skelton.

“This is just one of a series of social events at Queens View, which have been designed to showcase the vibrant community we have here. We look forward to welcoming more homeowners to the development and seeing the community flourish.”

Simon McBride, Marketing Director at Marple Golf Club, added: “It was lovely to visit the Queens View development and meet some more of the homeowners there. I hope to see some of them on the golf course soon making use of those top tips.”

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 60s, Queens View comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, along with heartwarming features to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-site amenities include a spacious communal lounge ideal for forging new friendships and beautifully landscaped gardens which can be enjoyed all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hotel-style guest suite provides the perfect space for friends and relatives to spend an overnight visit, while a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and offer support, ensuring peace of mind. Additional reassurance comes from the latest safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and video door entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Queens View to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price*.

A variety of share options are available and are calculated on each individual’s circumstances. For those looking to purchase outright, property prices start from £349,950 for a one-bedroom apartment and £474,950 for a two-bedroom home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.