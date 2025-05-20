Big break for local artist

By Colin Boynton
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 16:44 BST
T C Art Studios, Terrace Road, Buxton
T C Art Studios, Terrace Road, Buxton
After years of hard work and perseverance, local artist Tim Frost based in T C Art Studio on Terrace Road in Buxton has achieved the big break he has been looking for.

Internationally renowned galleries, Saatchi Art Group, based in London and Los Angeles have accepted Tim on to their roster of artists.

For someone with no formal training but an eye for colour and good composition, being accepted by Saatchi is something that dreams are made of.

With a growing portfolio of artwork, Tim decided he had nothing to lose and everything to gain, so made the choice to aim high and approach Saatchi. With collectors from over 140 countries worldwide, this gives Tim the biggest audience for his artwork ever.

One of the new works of art accepted by Saatchi Art Groupplaceholder image
One of the new works of art accepted by Saatchi Art Group

Let Tim be an inspiration to everyone out there who thinks that because they have no formal training or qualification in something they believe in they cannot succeed. A little perseverance, hard work and belief in what you do can lead to the success that you deserve.

Congratulations Tim on this amazing achievement.

