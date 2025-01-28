Band delivers mental health message to pupils at St Thomas More

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils enjoyed the performance from Absnt Mind and listened to band members talk about their own experiences of school.

An upcoming band delivered an important mental health message to pupils at St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton.

Absnt Mind performed for the whole school and discussed their own journeys through school and how young people should not be afraid to talk about how they feel.

Kerry Taylor, Head of Learning for Year 7 and 8, organised the band’s performance at St Thomas More.

St Thomas More pupils meeting members of Absnt Mind

She said: “Having Absnt Mind come and perform was a wonderful and enriching experience for our students. The band were very talented, the students loved their music and the staff too!

“As well as performing, the band took time to discuss their own journeys through school and delivered the message that it's OK to be your authentic self, work hard - put the games down and get to bed and talk to people if you feel something is not quite right. Hearing young boys willingly discuss mental health and the importance of sharing worries was great to combat some of the significant issues with teenagers today. It was wonderful to be able to arrange something that all of our students could experience and gain so much from.

“For our students to be able to see young people working hard to achieve their dreams and see that success isn't something that happens overnight will be something that will inspire them beyond their years with us at school.

“The band were a great example for our students, to aspire to be more for our world, using their talent to spread important messages to our young people. I'd like to thank our fantastic PTA, FOSTM, who volunteer so much of their time to raise money and provide opportunities such as this one for our school and students. “

Pupils at St Thomas More with Absnt Mind

Iris, in Year 7, said: “I really enjoyed the music, the cover of I love you, I'm sorry by Gracie Abrams especially - and the message it carried. I think that their talk was extremely moving and could give a lot of confidence to people in high school especially. I would love to see their performance again.”

Cleona, in Year 10, said: “I enjoyed having Absnt Mind in school. I loved seeing how talented they were and knowing they were only a couple of years older than us makes you feel like we could be part of a band like them when we are older. They gave us positive, inspiring messages and hearing them talk about their own experiences in life when they were younger and what they regret, really gets you thinking. They sang really well and had a good variety of songs plus they sang some covers.”

Logan, in Year 8, said: “They were very cool, brilliant and fantastic. Their music brightened my day and I loved the messages.”

David Redfern, Headteacher at St Thomas More, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Absnt Mind to our school. Their talent, energy, and openness provided an inspiring experience for our students, not only through their music but also their heartfelt message about mental health and resilience. At St Thomas More, we believe in fostering a supportive environment where students feel encouraged to be authentic, work hard, and reach out for help when they need it. The band’s visit reinforced these values beautifully, and we are immensely grateful for their time and efforts to make a lasting impact on our school community.”