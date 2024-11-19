Baby Bank appeal at Morrisons
In a survey commissioned exclusively for the campaign by Baby Bank Alliance, 96% of individuals agreed that the cost of living crisis is continuing to impact family finances with new figures from 148 baby banks showing that 199,180 babies and children have been supported by them in 2023.
High Peak Baby Bank said "We are incredibly grateful for the new ‘Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal’ in partnership with the Baby Bank Alliance and Morrisons. Winter is an increasingly hard time. with many families struggling to cover the costs of essentials. Donations such as nappies, wipes, and toiletries provide a huge helping hand to thousands of babies and children. Join people across the UK by donating products in your local Morrisons store, to support families in your area.
Buxton Morrisons on Bakewell Road has set up a trolley for you to put your donations in aswell as putting together some Baby Bank pick up packs, you can pick up the green bags on the way into the store.
Morrisons community champion Robert Harrison said "as a parent myself I know how expensive essential items such as nappies and baby wipes can be so if you can help in any way, we would most appreciate it".
The appeal is up and running for the next couple of weeks.