Baby Bank appeal at Morrisons

By Roert Harrison
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 09:14 GMT
Kirsty Jackson from high peak baby bank and morrisons buxton community champion Robert Harrison
Kirsty Jackson from high peak baby bank and morrisons buxton community champion Robert Harrison
This November, ITV Lorraine programme is launching a special appeal to support baby banks across the UK. Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal, in partnership with The Baby Bank Alliance and Morrisons supermarket, will help provide essential items for families experiencing hardship this winter.

In a survey commissioned exclusively for the campaign by Baby Bank Alliance, 96% of individuals agreed that the cost of living crisis is continuing to impact family finances with new figures from 148 baby banks showing that 199,180 babies and children have been supported by them in 2023.

High Peak Baby Bank said "We are incredibly grateful for the new ‘Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal’ in partnership with the Baby Bank Alliance and Morrisons. Winter is an increasingly hard time. with many families struggling to cover the costs of essentials. Donations such as nappies, wipes, and toiletries provide a huge helping hand to thousands of babies and children. Join people across the UK by donating products in your local Morrisons store, to support families in your area.

Buxton Morrisons on Bakewell Road has set up a trolley for you to put your donations in aswell as putting together some Baby Bank pick up packs, you can pick up the green bags on the way into the store.

Morrisons community champion Robert Harrison said "as a parent myself I know how expensive essential items such as nappies and baby wipes can be so if you can help in any way, we would most appreciate it".

The appeal is up and running for the next couple of weeks.

