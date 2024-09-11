August Bank Holiday family fun at Barn Farm Campsite in Birchover

Situated in the Peak District, next to Stanton Moor, Barn Farm Campsite was a colourful and fun filled campsite over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Local charities raised money while enjoying the attractions and entertainment. Blythe House Hospice volunteers served home made cakes, teas and coffees (£321). Matlock Bath Holy Trinity PTFA provided the face paints and glitter (£180), Birchover Youth Club had fun with a traditional Coconut Shy and sales of their flower garlands (takings £122). Glow sticks and flashing light sales provided funds towards an additional village defibrillator (£170).

Plant sales, various craft stalls and food stalls were dotted around and drinks were available from the Horse & Jockey Mobile Bar. Everyone enjoyed seeing (and walking!) Pixie, Pumpkin and Percy, the pigmy goats from the Red House Stables and both young and old took part in the party dance routines followed by a traditional Punch and Judy show in the early evening. The Big Yellow Party Bus was there too along with pony rides and animal encounters too.

Entertainment from Kris Katchit (juggling and balloon modelling), amusing songs from from Ukelele Eric and walkabout magic from Loopy Lou ensured the fun continued.

Farm Tractors.

An additional attraction for this weekend was a Vintage Lorry on loan from WH Ratcliffe Haulage Ltd (Burton on Trent) that had starred on the TV series Bangers & Cash. The lorry, along with several small steam machines and two vintage tractors made a fabulous display.

Local band Rivers played on Saturday evening and on Sunday evening Back to Winnipeg and Samson 65, (the ultimate party duo) entertained everyone until late.

Barn Farm would like to thank everyone who took part and supported the weekend and would like to thank their staff for their hard work. This year Barn Farm are are proud to announce that the site has been included on The Outstanding Sites List 2024 by Campsite.co.uk!

The list highlights 150 of Campsite.co.uk's best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK - celebrating those sites who offer their visitors a reliably great holiday.