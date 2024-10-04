Arts Derbyshire secures tender to deliver transformational arts programme for Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arts Derbyshire is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the tender to deliver in partnership with creative placemaking organisation Local (Glossop) a dynamic programme of arts events under the banner of Derbyshire Makes. This initiative, spearheaded by Derbyshire County Council, forms the cornerstone of the Derbyshire Cultural Framework, aimed at fostering a more connected and resilient creative and cultural sector, which in turn will benefit the wider Derbyshire economy.

Arts Derbyshire will work across six hub areas throughout the county to create unique local programmes of activity that will feed into an overarching three year countywide festival programme. They will be working with the following key cultural organisations to deliver this significant project. People Express (Swadlincote), Make Shift (Heanor), Cromford Mills (Cromford, Wirksworth, Matlock), Junction Arts (Chesterfield and Bolsover) and High Peak Community Arts (Glossop). These organisations in turn will be working with their local partners to ensure Derbyshire Makes has as wide an impact as possible.

Derbyshire Makes: Strengthening the Cultural Offering in Derbyshire

Arts Derbyshire

Thanks to the Place Partnership award of £780,000 from Arts Council, and secured by Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Makes is a flagship project designed to weave together the rich tapestry of Derbyshire's creative community. Through this project, Arts Derbyshire will offer a diverse range of arts events and activities that celebrate local talent, engage communities, and attract visitors from far and wide. The goal is to highlight the county's vibrant cultural scene and contribute to the economic vitality of the region.

A Vision for a Connected and Resilient Sector

As a lead organisation for this programme, Arts Derbyshire will collaborate closely with local artists, cultural institutions, and community groups to curate an inclusive and inspiring array of events. These will include workshops, performances, exhibitions, and festivals, all aimed at showcasing the unique artistic expressions of Derbyshire's residents. By nurturing partnerships and encouraging participation, they aim to build a more interconnected and robust creative sector that can withstand challenges and thrive in the long term.

Boosting the Local Economy

The Derbyshire Makes project is not only about celebrating culture but also about driving economic growth. By drawing attention to the county's cultural assets and enhancing its attractiveness as a destination for arts and culture, Arts Derbyshire anticipate a positive ripple effect on local businesses and tourism. The programme will create opportunities for artists, stimulate local spending, and enhance the overall quality of life for Derbyshire's residents.

About Arts Derbyshire

Arts Derbyshire is dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts across the county. They believe in the transformative power of the arts to inspire, educate, and bring communities together. Their commitment to nurturing creativity and fostering a thriving cultural environment aligns perfectly with the goals of Derbyshire Makes.

Quotes

Chair of Arts Derbyshire, Debi Hedderwick, shared her excitement:

“At Arts Derbyshire our aim is to support artists and arts organisations across the county in order to create and sustain a thriving arts ecology that enables everyone to participate in and benefit from being involved in arts practise. So we are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the Derbyshire Makes contract that will do exactly that!”

“It will be a privilege to work with the excellent and vibrant hub organisations to achieve our mutual aims and find new and exciting ways to involve people in creative and inspiring projects.”

Stephen Munn, Director, Arts Derbyshire, says: “Arts Derbyshire is delighted to be part of this important and innovative new project to be delivered across our county over the next three years. Winning this tender is a significant milestone for Arts Derbyshire. We are eager to embark on this journey working with local artists, cultural partners and audiences to help create an even more vibrant cultural landscape that benefits everyone in Derbyshire."

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: “Derbyshire has a proud history of making, from textiles produced at Arkwright’s cotton mills in Cromford – the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution – to sweet treats such as our famous Bakewell pudding, pottery thrown at Denby and even design innovation at the forefront of global engineering giants Rolls-Royce and Toyota based in the south of the county."

“Making, creativity and culture helps to bring communities together, animate high streets, support town centre regeneration, boost the local economy including tourism, safeguard traditional skills and crafts and support local creative businesses.”

“I’m pleased that with the help of funding from Arts Council England, we’re able to bring this exciting programme of events to our communities to get more people involved in creative arts and learn about the important role making plays in the Derbyshire story, not just in our past but also our present and future.”

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said: “We’re delighted to be investing £780,000 in Derbyshire Makes through our Place Partnership programme, thanks to National Lottery players."

“Culture can play a vital role in bringing people together, providing opportunities for people to develop skills and boosting the local economy, and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps to make a difference to people across Derbyshire.”

Read the full press release here.

For more information about Derbyshire Makes and upcoming events, please contact [email protected]