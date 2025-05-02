Another planning application to turn historic Buxton hotel into 53 unit aparthotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic hotel in Buxton has submitted another application for demolition and the rebuilding of an aparthotel on the same site after previous planning applications were rejected.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Mr Barar is once again looking to knock down the Buckingham Hotel on Burlington Road and replace it with a 53 unit aparthotel.

There have been a number of planning applications submitted on this site, all involving demolition and a replacement hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was refused in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022, it went to appeal in January 2023 but was dismissed.

Plans have once again been submitted to demloish the Buckingham Hotel and build 53 new aparthotel units. Photo Jason Chadwick

Now the new application is for a smaller development and replicates large parts of the existing building using the existing materials.

In a statement submitted with his application Mr Barar said: “The hotel closed in April 2023 and its structural condition provides limited opportunities for reuse.

“This was recognised in the appeal decision which ruled out the building returning to hotel use after any repair and subsequent refurbishment on the grounds of viability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residential care and office usage was similarly discounted.

“The sole remaining option, repair and residential conversion.”

The Burlington Hotel was built in 1879 and was built originally as two semi-detached properties, comprising three storeys from the front with an additional attic storey.

Should plans be approved, the hotel will be demolished and in its place a new build with 48 studios and five one bedroom apartments will be built, each with a fully equipped kitchen and living area, there would also be three accessible studios at ground floor level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bat survey was done on the property in 2024 and it was recorded ‘up to three bats were using the existing building for roosting’.

Consequently, the development will require a European Protected Species Derogation Licence in order to remain lawful.

The survey sets out the necessary mitigation which involves tree-mounted temporary bat boxes during construction and installation of permanent bat tubes to the completed building. In addition, four swift bird boxes will be located under the eaves or similar provision by way of nesting bricks.

Mr Barar said: “Previous applications have been refused from a design perspective because the proposals have been similar to existing, but much larger, with proportions changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such it was deemed that there was too much harm to the setting and Conservation Areas to overcome the planning balance with the benefits the proposal would bring. The appeal decision considered that the total loss of a highly significant Non-designated heritage assets equated to a high magnitude of harm, which had not been adequately offset by the design of the replacement building.”

He added: “The design of the proposed new aparthotel has taken all reasonable steps to ensure that the degree of harm to the significance of the respective designated heritage assets is set at the lowest possible level and outweighed by the benefits arising from bringing the site back into use.”

The application is out for public comments on High Peak Borough Council’s website until Thursday June, 5.

To have your say search for application HPK/2025/0158.