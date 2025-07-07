On Sunday, July 6 there was a special festival service in the church which rounded off almost a month of celebrations in the town.
Reverend Mel Hartley, from St Thomas Beckett church, said: “It was an amazing service and lunch to close our celebrations.
“Many thanks to Bishop Malcolm and all who have contributed.”
The name Chapel-en-Ie-Frith is French meaning a church in a clearing in the forest.
As the population of this part of High Peak slowly began to increase, the foresters were allowed to build their own chapel in a clearing in the forest which eventually became the parish church and building work started in 1225 - 800 years ago.
As part of the celebrations for eight centuries of worship the beacon at Eccles Pike was due to be lit on Saturday July, 5 however this has been postponed due to advice from the National Trust regarding increased fire risk with all the recent hot weather.
Rev’d Mel added: “I’m sure people understand the need to be safe and we hope you will join us one of the darker evenings as we close our celebrations for the year - with a prayer that our church and community can continue to be a light to one another as we look with hope to the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.