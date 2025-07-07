The clergy and civil dignitairies celebrating 800 years of St Thomas Beckett parish church. Photo Mark Lomas Photographyplaceholder image
‘Amazing’ service as Chapel-en-le-Frith celebrates 800 years

By Lucy Ball
Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:51 BST
Chapel-en-le-Frith residents came together to celebrate 800 years of the Parish Church of St Thomas Becket and also the town which was built around it.

On Sunday, July 6 there was a special festival service in the church which rounded off almost a month of celebrations in the town.

Reverend Mel Hartley, from St Thomas Beckett church, said: “It was an amazing service and lunch to close our celebrations.

“Many thanks to Bishop Malcolm and all who have contributed.”

The name Chapel-en-Ie-Frith is French meaning a church in a clearing in the forest.

As the population of this part of High Peak slowly began to increase, the foresters were allowed to build their own chapel in a clearing in the forest which eventually became the parish church and building work started in 1225 - 800 years ago.

As part of the celebrations for eight centuries of worship the beacon at Eccles Pike was due to be lit on Saturday July, 5 however this has been postponed due to advice from the National Trust regarding increased fire risk with all the recent hot weather.

Rev’d Mel added: “I’m sure people understand the need to be safe and we hope you will join us one of the darker evenings as we close our celebrations for the year - with a prayer that our church and community can continue to be a light to one another as we look with hope to the future.”

Reverend Mel Hartley leading the festival service at the church - which has just turned 800 years old. Mark Lomas Photpgraphy

Local groups and organisations put up boards about their activities in the church ahead of the 800 years festvial service. Mark Lomas Photpgraphy

On tea making duty after th service. Mark Lomas Photpgraphy

A lovely turnout for the special 800th anniversary service at St Thomas Beckett Parish Church. Mark Lomas Photpgraphy

