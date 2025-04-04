‘Absolutely disgusting’ - you react to the early closure of Queens Court Day Centre in Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queens Day Court will be closing its doors for the last time on Friday April, 4 after the closure was brought forward three months from July.

Derbyshire County Council, which operates the services from Queens Court Day Centre in Fairfield, announced the closure sooner than anticipated.

A spokesperson said: “Following a public consultation last summer, on November, 14 2024 the decision was taken to consolidate the older adult day centre offer in the High Peak.

“We have since worked together with those using the service and their families to ensure they have appropriate alternatives.

“We can confirm Queens Court Day Centre will close on Friday April, 4 2025 and those who currently use the service have been offered the same level of service at Eccles Fold Resource Centre which we also run.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce shared his thoughts with The Advertiser.

He said: "This news is so disappointing.

“Conservatives led Derbyshire County Council are not only pushing ahead with their plan to close the day centre, but in bringing the date forward with no notice, they are doing so with alarming speed and callous disregard for those who rely on it and the staff."

Resident John Robertson said: “The only centre needing to be closed permanently is County at Matlock.

“Sell it off to pay some of the council's debt.

“Leave care homes and day centres alone . All we can do is try and get decision reversed after may council election.”

Chris Gilbride called the closure Absolutely disgusting.

“People relied on this centre.

“For many who lived on their own, this was their only highlight and only way to have social interaction with others. “They also used it as a platform to air their worries or concerns to the staff who could escalate to the right authorities if needed.”

Lesley Welling remembers the service fondly and said: “The wonderful staff were brilliant with mum who had dementia. Such a help for me.”

Jill Charlton added: “What a terrible shame.

“I hope that maybe a charity, or a voluntary group can use it, so it doesn’t just stand empty.”

Derbyshire County Council have recently closed eight authority-run care homes and five dementia day centres including Queens Court, Buxton and the Jubilee Centre, New Mills.