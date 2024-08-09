50 temporary homes urgently needed for guide dog puppies in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least 50 temporary homes are needed for guide dog puppies in Derbyshire, as charity Guide Dogs says the county has the biggest shortage of homes for puppies in the Midlands.

The role involves supporting a puppy, who moves into your home at around eight weeks of age, for 12-16 months, before they move out to begin their specialised guide dog training.

The charity has been appealing for more Puppy Raising volunteers across the Midlands all year, but says Derbyshire has a severe shortage, with a particular need for homes in High Peak and South Derbyshire.

Anna Standing, Operations Manager for Puppy Raising at Guide Dogs covering Derbyshire, said: “Derbyshire is the county in the Midlands where we have our worst shortage of Puppy Raising volunteers.

“This is partly because our Puppy Raising scheme is newer, and lesser known, and because the geographical area we cover has widened, which has increased the number of homes we need in the county.

“Being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“We’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.

“Guide Dogs pays for essential costs, including food and vet bills.

“If you’re interested in becoming a Puppy Raiser in Derbyshire, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access training online and have an email address.

To find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser in Derbyshire, contact Volunteering Coordinator Melanie Brown via [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.