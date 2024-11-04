100 Loans milestone for the Library of Things

Transition Buxton CIC is excited to announce that the Buxton Library of Things has completed over 100 loans or ‘borrows’.

This Not for Profit enterprise run by volunteers has been occupying space within the book Library on Kents Bank Road since February 2024. ‘Borrow don’t buy’ is the idea, on the same basic principle as borrowing a book. Instead of producing, buying, storing and maintaining things that you only need occasionally like; hedge trimmers, ladders, long handled loppers, projector, steam cleaner, tea urn, carpet cleaner and more: Borrow them instead.

On 2nd November the 100th item went out on loan, that’s an average of 11 items a month. The Transition Buxton Volunteers would love to see the rate of borrows increase. There are so many useful things available, and borrowing saves both money and carbon emissions. The stock and range of over 100 Things in the Library continues to grow and evolve, so if it wasn’t available when you looked last, do look again.

Membership costs £5 per year from your first borrow, or £2.50 if you are unwaged, plus a small “pay as you feel” fee of up to £5 per week per item to help cover operating costs. You will find the Joining Form and full Terms of Borrowing on the website where you can browse the inventory and reserve your items for collection. Visit https://buxtonlibraryofthings.myturn.com/library/

The volunteers are on site Saturday mornings 10-12, and Monday evenings 5-7pm (except bank holidays) for pick ups and drop offs. If you’d be interested in joining the team of volunteers, they’d love to hear from you – where required full training will be provided.

Transition Buxton CIC