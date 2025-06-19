"You keep us in a job we love": Peak District family farm shop reclaims award for Derbyshire's best café

A Peak District farm shop run by four sisters has reclaimed its status as Derbyshire’s best café at the 2025 Englands Business Awards.

Hartington Farm Shop and Café previously won the title in 2023 and, after a fallow year, ploughed back to victory at a glitzy ceremony in Nottingham on Sunday, June 8.

Manager Joanne Holland and her sisters Hollie, Megan and Bethany Shaw, aged between 37 and 23, celebrated with colleagues and their mum and dad, Marion and Ian, who co-own the business.

Joanne said: “A prize like this feels especially rewarding with how hard times are in hospitality at the moment. It gives us all a boost. We’re very proud of what we’ve created.

The Hartington Farm Shop and Café team, from left, Bethany Shaw, Eden Wardle, Megan, Ian, Marion and Hollie Shaw, Bethany Turner, Nicola Richmond and Joanne Holland. (Photo: Contributed)

“There are so many beautiful cafés in the area, and a lot of them family-run, so we weren’t expecting to win again. It’s just nice to get glammed up and out of the aprons. We were absolutely buzzing when they announced we’d won.”

She added: “We’d like to thank all our customers for nominating us in the first place and then voting. It’s a heartfelt thank you from all of us. You keep us in a job we love.”

The awards are judged on a combination of customer votes and mystery shopper visits, but the sisters did not feel under pressure to go above and beyond their usual standards.

Joanne said: “I don’t think we could improve much on what got us here, we enjoy every day and just keep doing what we do.

The family took over the business from its previous owners in 2018.

“We like to give a personal touch to all our customers, whether they regulars or not. We get a lot of customers who like to come and see us for a chat, but we want to make sure everyone feels the same welcome, gets the same service and enjoys their food and drink.

She added: “At weekends, we get more visitors to the area with lots of campsites and bed and breakfasts around us, but we’ve built up a good customer base from Buxton, Bakewell, Matlock and Ashbourne too.

“People tell us how friendly our staff are and how much they like the atmosphere and its really nice to get that feedback.”

The café opens Tuesday to Sunday, serving homemade breakfast, lunch, snacks and cakes, with an emphasis on using only the finest locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

The café welcomes a busy mix of local residents and Peak District visitors throughout the week. (Photo: Contributed)

The shop sells many of those same ingredients, such as bread, cheese and other dairy products from Peak District producers – and the family have stuck to that commitment even when it has posed challenges.

Joanne said: “The cost of everything has gone up in recent years, from energy costs to National Insurance, and that has been hard for everyone.

“From the butchers to the bakers, when their prices have gone up, we’ve had to add it to our end too and put some of that on to the customers, but we want to support our suppliers.”

The family hail from the neighbouring village of Onecote and amassed many combined years in various hospitality businesses before taking over the shop in 2018.

It is the second time three years the café has won the 'best in Derbyshire' award.

Ian said: “As we approach the seven-year milestone of our family-run café, we want to say just how proud we are of our daughters and their fantastic team. Their hard work, dedication, and love for what they do shines through every single day.

“To see them being recognised once again for 2025 is a true testament to their passion and the care they put into every part of the café.

“Running a small business hasn’t always been easy with many challenges along the way but they’ve faced each one with strength and determination.”

Marion added: “We also want to thank our amazing customers and local supporters. Without your loyalty, visits, and encouragement, none of this would be possible. You’ve helped make the café what it is today.”

The business now goes on to compete for the Midlands regional award, which will be announced in November.

For more information, visit www.hartingtonfarmshop.co.uk or find the café on Facebook and Instagram.

From left, Joanne, Marion, Ian, Hollie and Megan Shaw have built their success on years of experience in the hospitality trades. (Photo: Contributed)

