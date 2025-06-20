You give your support to Essie Grill after planning permission refused for business at Buxton Railway Station

Comments have been flying in as you give your support to Essie Grill after retrospective planning permission was refused by High Peak Borough Council.

Ismail Rammo started cooking his Syrian and English fusion food in 2023 in a trailer in the carpark of Buxton Railway Station.

As he grew in popularity he upgraded to a shipping container but never sought planning permission for the change.

This week High Peak Borough Council refused the planning application.

Essie Grill owner Ismail Rammo infront of his grill shack outside Buxton train station which has been shut down by the council. Photo Brian Eyre

The council said the container's ‘unsympathetic appearance, and its highly sensitive and prominent ‘gateway’ location within the setting of the Buxton Central Conservation Area and the Grade II Listed Buxton Railway Station, results in adverse harm to the setting of the historic environment’.

Since the news was shared there have been scores of comments on the Buxton Advertiser story,

Carole Parslow said: “Not in keeping with historic buildings of Buxton but McDonald's is?”

Ismail has been left ‘heartbroken’ by the decision but is looking for somewhere else to run his business from.

Kev Hewitt offered his sympathies to Mr Rammo and said: “So sorry to hear this mate, I hope your proud of yourselves High Peak Borough Council.”

Nicole Hadid said: “Honestly this chap is just trying to make a living and provide a most welcome service to commuters and Buxton people.”

Chris Sizeland said: “Lovely food. I hope you find the right premises for yourselves.”

Sam Willingham suggested Staden Lane saying that would be great. “I work up there and would have lunch there if he was here.”

Speaking of the decision Amy Elizabeth Large said: “What a short sighted decision. Repurposing an old shipping container is a good news, green story. The business is enjoyed by many and the area kept clean.

“What will the cost be, both financially and environmentally in terms of from the actual build and subsequent litter of the new McDonald’s that was given the greenlight?”

Lee Shepherd offered a counter argument and said that Mr Rammo ‘didn’t have permission to be there’.

Ismail is asking if anyone knows of a spare piece of land or empty unit which he can rent for a reasonable fee so he can continue trading.