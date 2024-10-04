Workforce spotlight: Which Morrisons Buxton staff can you spot in these photos?

It takes a full team to run Morrisons on Bakewell Road, Buxton everyone from the cafe staff to those collecting the trollies plays an important part in the store.
We will be shining a light on the workforces across the High Peak, in this free feature and a chance for you to show off your team. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]
1. Store manager
Store manager Dan leads the Morrison's Bakewell Road store in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
2. Restocking the fruit and veg
Bobby is a familiar face at Morrison's Buxton often seen restocking the fruit and veg. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
3. Morrisons Buxton
Morrisons Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
4. Out in all weathers
Pete on the trollies is out in all weathers at Morrison's in Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.