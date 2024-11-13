From front of house volunteers to backstage crew, from pantos to touring shows and being home to the Buxton International Festival a lot of people work tirelessly to put on productions at Buxton Opera House and Pavillion Arts Centre.
We will be shining a light on the workforces across the High Peak, in this free feature and a chance for you to show off your team.
1. Volunteers
Volunteers in the Buxton Opera House auditorium. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
2. Push the button
Luke in the box which controls lighting and sound during performances at Buxton Opera House. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
3. Head of operations
Buxton Opera House's head of operations Jonathan Thompson. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
4. Make mine a double
. Photo Jason Chadwickolunteers Liz and John in one of the bars at the Opera Hose. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.