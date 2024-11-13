Volunteers and full time staff outside the opera house. Photo Jason ChadwickVolunteers and full time staff outside the opera house. Photo Jason Chadwick
Volunteers and full time staff outside the opera house. Photo Jason Chadwick

Workforce spotlight: Which Buxton Opera House staff can you spot in these photos?

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:59 GMT
Meet the team hard at work at Buxton Opera House.

From front of house volunteers to backstage crew, from pantos to touring shows and being home to the Buxton International Festival a lot of people work tirelessly to put on productions at Buxton Opera House and Pavillion Arts Centre.

We will be shining a light on the workforces across the High Peak, in this free feature and a chance for you to show off your team.

If you would like to get involved email [email protected]

Volunteers in the Buxton Opera House auditorium. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Volunteers

Volunteers in the Buxton Opera House auditorium. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Luke in the box which controls lighting and sound during performances at Buxton Opera House. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Push the button

Luke in the box which controls lighting and sound during performances at Buxton Opera House. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Buxton Opera House's head of operations Jonathan Thompson. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Head of operations

Buxton Opera House's head of operations Jonathan Thompson. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

. Photo Jason Chadwickolunteers Liz and John in one of the bars at the Opera Hose. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Make mine a double

. Photo Jason Chadwickolunteers Liz and John in one of the bars at the Opera Hose. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

