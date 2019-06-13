Wine bar plan for former Buxton butcher's shop

A former butcher's shop in Buxton could soon be given a new lease of life as a wine bar.

A public consultation is underway after plans were submitted to High Peak Borough Council to change the use of 53 High Street to a wine bar.

The premises has been vacant since it was previously used as a butcher's shop.

READ MORE: Market-style arcade relaunches at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens



Documents submitted in support of the application by Thomas Clarke state: "The applicant is locally based and wishes to establish a wine bar to serve local residents and tourists.

"The introduction of a wine bar in this location will complement the services currently offered by other local businesses while providing diversification to the High Street."

The consultation period ends on July 14.