What's all the locomotion in Buxton? Pete Waterman dedicates new freight locomotive

There was a bit of locomotion in Buxton this week as rail enthusiast Pete Waterman christened a new locomotive.

The famed record producer - whose best-known hits include the Kylie Mignogue 1988 cover of the pop song The Locomotion - helped dedicate the new engine at Dove Holes Quarry before jumping onboard for the short journey to Buxton.

The new Class 66 CEMEX-liveried locomotive, The CEMEX Express.

Christened The CEMEX Express, the Class 66 Locomotive will help transport aggregate from Dove Holes Quarry to customers throughout the UK.

The CEMEX-liveried locomotive acknowledges the building materials supplier's ongoing partnership with freight operator GB Railfreight (GBRf).

A single trainload is able to deliver up to 2,000 tons of material in one trip, which over the course of a year is the equivalent of over 20,000 truckloads.

David Hart, CEMEX’s Supply Chain Director for UK & France, said: “Rail is a far more environmentally friendly method of transport than trucks on the road, as a train burns significantly less fuel per ton-mile than road vehicles, saving around 50 per cent in CO2 emissions.

“CEMEX UK currently transports 2.6 million tonnes of aggregate by rail each year which equates to approximately 100,000 trucks off the road; enough to build 40,000 houses; and we want to continue to build on this."

John Smith, managing director of GBRf, added: “We are delighted to unveil this fantastic Class 60 locomotive, painted in the CEMEX livery and representing our two organisations’ ongoing partnership.

"This contract is demonstrative of the role rail freight has to play in helping the UK to cut carbon emissions and to improve air quality."

Dove Holes is one of CEMEX’s most important quarries, generating several million tonnes of limestone aggregates every year, as well as asphalt, readymix, concrete products and dry silo mortar.