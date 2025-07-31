Buxton’s beloved independent shop Hargreaves & Son has been part of the town for 160 years.

This year, the independent, family-run business selling home gifts and kitchen ware on Spring Gardens celebrates the extraordinary milestone.

Managing Director Martin Coles-Evans is the fourth generation of his family to run the shop and took over from his parents, Cliff and Teresa Coles.

Martin recalls the 150th anniversary celebrations in 2015.

Hargreaves & Son - one of Buxton’s oldest businesses - celebrates 160 years. Phot submitted

He said: “We had a banner across the Spring Gardens frontage and a new carrier bag design.

“This time, we’re working with our suppliers to bring about some exclusive new products to celebrate the occasion, and we’re shouting about Hargreaves from the rooftops.

"We know exactly how lucky we are to still be trading – so many of our competitors have fallen by the wayside.

“So many customers tell us about stores like ours in their town that have long gone. Hargreaves is a champion of small businesses, the High Street, and doing things right, just how they were and how they should be.”

The old van off on a delivery. Phot submitted

The shop began in 1865 by Alice Hargreaves, who founded the firm, who started selling china and glass in her father’s grocers shop on Eagle Parade.

What began with china and glass has since diversified into a wide array of homewares, décor, textiles, and kitchen products.

Martin, who proudly steers the ship, said: “It’s a huge honour to be in this fortunate position, I’m running a business in Buxton that’s not just a bricks-and-mortar shop; it’s part of the very fabric of Buxton and its collective memory.

“Customers constantly tell us how they used to visit with their parents and grandparents, how they bought items from my grandfather’s day that they still treasure.

Teresa Coles & Martin Coles-Evans third and fourth generation from Hargreaves & Son in Buxton. Photo submitted

“We’re not just a shop; we’re a living, breathing part of Buxton’s family traditions – for wedding gifts, housewarming presents, or when someone wants to give a truly special present, Buxtonian’s come to Hargreaves & Son.”

Hargreaves & Son recently underwent significant changes, including closing its cafe after 35 years and expanding into the first floor.

This expansion allows them to offer an even wider range of products.

“We’re in a very lucky position, owning our premises, especially with Buxton rents running so high,” Martin said.

Martin & Kelly Coles-Evans from Hargreaves & Son - which has been in thew town for 160 years now. Photo submitted

“Having the first-floor space takes us back to our origins at the Spring Gardens store.

“In 1913, it was a Crystal showroom where only the great and the good of Buxton were invited to view prestigious trinkets and luxury items.

“Now, we’re a bit more democratic- the wonderful mahogany cabinets still remain, and the space can be viewed by anyone who can brave the stairs!”

For those unable to visit, Hargreaves & Son offers a virtual video link, developed during lockdown.

This won the team an industry award for putting the customer at the heart of their business.

Martin said: “What we do here: mix the old with the new. Old fashioned customer service with a helping hand from whatever technology can make it even better.”

Hargreaves & Son celebrating 160 years in business. Photo submitted

Martin says despite being a rural location he is passionate about giving customers high quality products.

“Sometimes we find ourselves ahead of the curve, and it takes a while for customers to catch on.

“But it’s important to us that just because we’re in a small rural town, you shouldn’t have to trek to a big city for a decent vase, candle, or bedding.

“We love being the place Buxton comes to for special occasions, but we also want to be the place Buxton thinks of first for everyday things too.”

At 160 years old, Hargreaves & Son is not slowing down.

Martin said: “We’ve seen our fair share of change over the years.

“My mum can reel off all the shops that were once our neighbours up and down Spring Gardens.

“She’s 86 this year and still a vibrant part of our team.

“The future of Buxton, with the imminent redevelopment of the Springs Centre, can only be a good thing.

“Buxton is holding its own, and we have a wealth of fabulous independent stores that other local towns lack and envy.

“It’s shops like ours that make Buxton such a great place to shop and visit.

“We have character and charm, and gorgeous architecture too, but we can’t become a museum attraction – we need to accept change and embrace it, so, it’s great to see companies want to invest in Buxton.” The proposed changes to the Springs – the homes, the shops, the increased parking availability – can only improve our town for the better, says Martin.

And he says, those new homes will want mugs, glasses, and pans, and Hargreaves can provide all this and more.

Looking ahead, Martin is enthusiastic.

“In recent years, we’ve moved into more seasonal offerings, so the Christmas shop last year was a massive success, and the Spring and Summer collections brought variety into the shop and our famous windows.

“We are interested in all aspects of the shop we offer; we’re into interior design, homes, and kitchens.

“It’s not just stock to us; we’re looking for things to offer our customers that we ourselves want and like, and I think that’s so important.”

Now they have more space Martin says it is giving them the opportunity to enter new territory.

“So, we have a lovely new display of table lamps and lampshades – something we’ve only dipped our toes into previously.

“And our home textiles department, with wonderful cushions and throws, is now enhanced with a new bedding department, giving customers a choice of styles of high quality to suit their homes in a way no one else is doing in town.”

Hargreaves & Son’s dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed.

Martin explained: “We have just been nominated for two categories in the Excellence in Housewares Awards 2025 – Best Independent Cook Shop and Best in Retail Display.

“We will find out if we are a winner in October.”