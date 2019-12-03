University of Derby launches voluntary severance scheme but states it is not related to course changes in Buxton

The University of Derby says a new voluntary severance scheme is not related to course changes in Buxton.

The University of Derby has issued a statement regarding rumours that all courses will be axed or relocated from the Devonshire Dome campus in Buxton.

A University of Derby spokesperson said: “In order to fully capitalise on the Tourism Sector Deal, the Centre for Contemporary Hospitality and Tourism (CCHT), which delivers courses in Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management, will recruit into Derby from 2020, with Culinary Arts recruitment following in 2021.

“All existing CCHT students will continue to be taught in Buxton through to graduation. Spa Management and Outdoor courses in Buxton will close in 2022, once all current students have graduated. Teaching and support staff will serve a combination of both campuses.

“There is no redundancy programme related to the above changes.”

After rumours emerged that the University was calling for staff members to volunteer for redundancy the University added: “The University has recently launched a voluntary severance scheme, which is available to all employees with the exception of those working at Derby Theatre, to apply for should they wish to.

“The scheme, which is similar to those offered by many other universities, has been offered in response to a combination of challenges of operating in a competitive and changeable sector and a desire to invest in areas of strategic importance. It will help to underpin the future success of our University, while providing staff with an opportunity to leave with a payment if their application is accepted.”