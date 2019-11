The University of Derby has denied redundancy claims.

The University of Derby has refuted claims that the Devonshire Dome campus in Buxton will be asking staff to volunteer for redundancy.

A senior corporate communications officer at the University of Derby, said: “We can confirm no redundancies are taking place at the University of Derby.”

Redundancy rumours follow reports that several courses based at the Buxton campus will be stopped or relocated over the next three years.