Buxton Opera House and the Pavilion Arts Centre have been shortlisted in two categories at the Music and Drama Education Awards 2025.

Buxton Opera House has been named as a finalist for both the Outstanding Drama Initiative Award and Excellence in Primary and Early Years Award.

Allie Spencer, head of creative learning and engagement at the two theatres said: “It is great to be selected as finalists for these awards.

“We are really proud of both our work experience programme and our satellite opera house scheme.

Two more top award nominations for Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We are creating exciting pathways and opportunities for young people to access the industry as well as developing meaningful partnerships with our local schools.

“We are very grateful to all our skilled staff and freelance practitioners who work with us on these programmes.”

The nomination for outstanding drama initiative focuses on Buxton Opera House’s two week work experience scheme by giving young people the opportunity to create their own touring

theatre in education production whilst being mentored by industry professionals.

Vicky Giliker, headteacher at Harpur Hill Primary School, said these development opportunities were ‘vital’ for her pupils.

She said: “This is an incredible project where the young actors and technicians are positive role models for our primary school students.

“Our students not only gain a lot from the play itself and its important messages, but they also have a glimpse of positive activities they can get involved in at secondary school and possible future jobs.”

The music and drama education awards nomination also recognises the efforts of the organisation’s Satellite Opera House, an innovative scheme that provides isolated schools in the High Peak area with access to drama and musical theatre provisions.

Leading practitioners Anna Berentzen and Niamh Forster have enjoyed being part of the programme:

Anna said: “Leading the satellite project has been extremely rewarding. Children who previously had no experience of theatre were taking part in Shakespeare productions and creating their own stories.

“It’s been a joy watching children and staff grow in confidence and supporting young people to develop key skills like teamwork, listening, communication, and compassion.”

Buxton Opera House is able to offer these experiences at no cost to the schools or the participants thanks to funding from Arts Council England.

The award recipients will be announced in London in January.