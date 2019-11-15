Transformation of former Buxton bank branch approved

Plans to breathe new life into a former bank in Buxton will boost the viability of the town centre, council planners have said.

High Peak Borough Council has approved planning permission to convert the former branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Higher Buxton into a mixture of business units and residential apartments.

The plans, put forward by applicant R Burgess, will result in the conversion of the three-storey building at 18-22 High Street to create three new commercial premises on the ground floor with individual shop fronts, along with four separate apartments above.

Royal Bank of Scotland closed the branch in January as part of a move to halve the number of outlets it has nationally.

The decision by High Peak Council to approve the planning application was made using delegated powers.

A planning officer stated: "The proposal is considered to have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of the town centre by introducing additional businesses premises and residential accommodation within a sustainable location."

She added the proposals were "sensitively designed and will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area", and that they would "contribute positively to the social, economic and environmental conditions of the area".

The residential accommodation, which will be accessed from Torr Street, will comprise of three one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

One letter of objection was received by the council, raising concerns about the potential for increased congestion and demand for parking on Torr Street, but in response Derbyshire County Council said the inclusion of no on-site parking was acceptable due to the "highly sustainable location".