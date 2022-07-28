Time running out to enter our apprenticeship awards

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by a proud family member.

Do you employ apprentices who are undertaking a Higher or Degree Apprenticeship or are you an apprentice currently studying to complete your course? Why not enter the Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year Award. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme as of June 2021.

This award is sponsored by The University of Derby who are delighted to be supporting the Apprenticeship Awards. In partnership with Buxton and Leek College, they can offer apprenticeships from levels 2-7 and for a wide range of job roles.

Time is running out to enter the awards

They work with a number of high profile businesses (including Rolls Royce, the NHS and the Institute of Quarrying) to develop their workforce and shape the future of their organisations.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham on October 6, where guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Village Hotel, before enjoying a two-course meal, the awards ceremony and entertainment.

Award Categories inlcude: Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year; Hospitality & Leisure Apprentice of the Year; Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Openreach; Professional Services Apprentice of the Year; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year; Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year; Mentor of the Year; Diversity and Inclusion Programme; SME Employer of the Year (0-249), sponsored by Nottingham Trent University; Large Employer of the Year (250+), sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeships Ambassador Network; Training Provider/Programme of the Year