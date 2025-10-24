Thousands in Buxton missing out on better broadband service

Thousands of people in Buxton could be missing out on better broadband services, Openreach has warned.

More than 10,000 homes and businesses in the town can already upgrade to Full Fibre, but so far less than 40 per cent have made the switch.

Openreach has invested £3m in the new Full Fibre network for Buxton, reaching around 80 per cent of properties.

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection. The once-in-a-generation technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

People living in Buxton can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s Partnership Director for Derbyshire, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.

“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology.

“Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network, and doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share. As part of our ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy, we aim to lower our carbon emissions, use less and waste less material, and protect nature wherever we operate.”

Full Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.

Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, full fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 20 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.