These temporary Christmas jobs in Derbyshire are all available now

Looking to earn a bit of extra cash this Christmas?

Companies always need a few extra people at the busiest time of the year, all these and more are available now on Indeed.

Next PLC need festive staff in Chesterfield, Derby and Sheffield, details here.

Clintons has seasonal work available in Chesterfield, Heanor, Derby, Ashbourne and Buxton, details here.

Debenhams needs Christmas staff at its stores in Derby and Sheffield, apply here.

Card Factory is looking for seasonal sales assistants at its stores in Alfreton, Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Bolsover, Ripley, Buxton, Heanor, Langley Mill, Ilkeston and Derby, apply here.

JD Wetherspoon needs bar and kitchen staff at pubs in Bolsover, Ripley, Buxton and Sheffield, click here.

Domino's Pizza has openings for team members and delivery drivers in Matlock, Heanor, Ilkeston, Alfreton, Clay Cross and Belper, click here.

McDonald's has openings for team member at its restaurants in Matlock, Alfreton, Derby, Ripley and Sheffield, details here.

Pizza Hut needs restaurant team members in Chesterfield and Derby, and delivery team members in Derby, Chesterfield, Ilkeston and Sheffield, see here.

Superdrug in Chesterfield needs a festive sales advisor, apply here.

Xbite in Chesterfield needs Christmas customer services staff, see here.

River Island in Chesterfield is looking for a Christmas sales advisor, apply here.

The Ringwood Hotel in Chesterfield needs extra waiting staff for the festive period, apply here.

Salvaged in Clowne needs Christmas waiting staff, see here.

Tesco in Ilkeston has various festive roles available, apply here.

Hollywood Bowl in Derby needs people to join its team for Christmas, see here.

Royal Mail needs parcel delivery drivers for Christmas, apply through Pertemps here.