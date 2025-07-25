‘The River Wye has been hidden for too long and we’re really excited to be opening it up’ says developers behind Buxton £100m revamp

Capital and Centric, the developers who plan to breathe life into Buxton’s Springs Shopping Centre and the car park, have submitted the first plans for the £100m project which will include opening up the River Wye, drinking establishments, cinema, theatre and a live music venue.

A request for an Environmental Impact Assessment has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council by the applicant Capital and Centric.

The aim of Environmental Impact Assessment is to protect the environment by ensuring a local planning authority has the full knowledge of the likely significant effects on the environment, and takes this into account in the decision making process.

The case is currently under assessment by a borough council officer so all the documents have not yet been made public.

‘The River Wye has been hidden for too long and we’re really excited to be opening it up’ says Capital and Centric the developers behind Buxton £100m revamp. Photo Capital and Centric

However, Capital and Centric say the EIA is for repurposing part of the existing Spring Gardens Shopping Centre, including partial demolition, and new development.

The developers plan to repurpose the 1980s indoor shopping centre by introducing a vibrant, residential-led, mixed use neighbourhood.

A spokesperson said there will be ‘329 residential units and 5,457 sqm of commercial floorspace for ‘drinking establishments, cinema, theatre; live music venue’.

There will also be ‘new public realm and landscaping to include public squares and residential courtyards, new car parking and associated works’.

In May Capital and Centric met with the people of Buxton to discuss these early plans and nearly 700 people shared their thoughts on the plans, with over 400 showing up in person to talk about regeneration.

The feedback showed strong support for better connections from the train station into the heart of town, especially for those on foot or bike.

Locals also said they want the revamped town centre to prioritise indie shops, restaurants and bars, not just more of the same.

There was also demand for new spaces for live music, exhibitions, and family-friendly fun.

The developers, who plan to have the project finished by 2029, say the back of the Springs Shopping Centre is ‘uninviting’ for visitors.

Looking at how to address the challenges of the steep levels in the town, they previously said they will be breaking them down around the shopping centre and creating new pedestrian routes, as well as providing new public spaces and services for residents and visitors.

As part of the next stage, Capital and Centric has now revealed a sneak peek at what the revitalised riverside space could look like, turning the River Wye, which is currently hidden away, into a feature for Buxton’s future public realm.

John Moffat, Joint Managing Director at Capital and Centric, said: "We’ve always said this would be shaped by the people who live and work in Buxton and this first conversation proves how much passion there is for the town’s future.

“We’ve taken the feedback seriously, from calls for design that honours the past to a town centre that’s buzzing with independent shops and culture. The River Wye has been hidden for too long and we’re really excited to be opening it up and making it part of a proper public space the whole town can enjoy."

At £100m, this is one of the biggest town centre developments that will take place in the next few years.

The full funding strategy will be determined by the design of the scheme, but it is likely to include a mix of private and public sector funding.

There will be an initial investment of £6.6m of Central Government funding and £4m of High Peak Borough Council’s investment.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, at High Peak Borough Council added: “Thanks to everyone who has taken part in the conversations about the future of Buxton town centre. Your views matter and, I hope you can see, are being reflected in the plans worked up by our development partner Capital and Centric.

“We’re a town famous for our water and opening up the River Wye helps to celebrate one of Buxton’s defining characteristics. It’s great to see the introduction of new public areas for people to appreciate and to spend time in, which is one of the things you’ve told us you want to see more of.”

When asked if there will be new toilets in the development Councillor Greenhalgh said there would be.

The news of Capital and Centric’s early plans seems to have been well received.

Speaking on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook page Robert Parker said: “It’s all a fantastic idea, it is time Buxton moved into the 21st century.”

Roy Booth said the project needed to reflect the town’s history.

He said: “Needs a lot of inspirational thinking to carry the style of Buxton’s iconic buildings such as the Crescent, Opera House and Devonshire Dome through to this development whilst also providing all the modern facilities this area requires.

“Not convinced these proposals do that.

“Buxton’s biggest asset is that it is a Spa town and this development should reflect that.

“Needs a lot more thought.”

Jenna Hamnett said: “Just something for the kids to do in Buxton would be a start!

“No more coffee shops, or vape shops, or charity shops.”

One resident has already commented on the High Peak Borough Council’s planning portal about the EIA application expressing his worries.

Lee Lillis said: “I strongly oppose these plans to refurbish this building to the size that has been proposed, this estate is at traffic capacity as it is, fire trucks not getting access as we are now, so to me and my family this size of plan for such a small estate is danger to all around, parking is a great issue also.

“The impact of the building works will also create massive problems as there is just not sufficient room to get the wagons of building materials in and out.

“I understand more homes are required and very much needed, but a project of this size is just not realistic."