The Bakewell Tart Shop celebrates third consecutive Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

The Bakewell Tart Shop has once again been recognised among the top 10% of restaurants worldwide, after being awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 - the third consecutive year it has received the honour.

The award celebrates businesses that have consistently earned great traveller reviews over the past 12 months, placing them among the best-rated destinations globally.

Duncan and Fay Kirk, owners of the historic Bakewell Tart Shop, said the recognition means a great deal to the team and reflects the passion and hard work that goes into every tart baked and every customer served.

“We’re so proud to be recognised for a third year running,” said Duncan. “It’s a real testament to our fantastic team and the customers who continue to visit us from all over the world. The Bakewell tart is part of Derbyshire’s heritage, and it’s a joy to see how much people love it.”

Based in the heart of Bakewell, The Bakewell Tart Shop is home to the original Bakewell tart recipe, a closely guarded secret known to only two people. The shop has been baking and selling the famous tarts for over a century, combining local heritage with friendly service and an ever-evolving café experience.

Earlier this year, the much-loved shop underwent a full refurbishment, introducing a brighter, more modern layout, new menu options, and interactive features such as a world visitor map marking where customers have travelled from to enjoy the iconic dessert.

“We’ve always been passionate about giving visitors a true taste of Bakewell,” added Fay. “To receive such positive feedback from our customers year after year is incredibly rewarding - it shows that the Bakewell tart continues to bring joy far beyond Derbyshire.”

For more information, visit bakewelltarts.co.uk or follow @BakewellTartShop on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes news.