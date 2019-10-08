Tesco to make huge changes to its Clubcard scheme - here's what shoppers need to know

Tesco shoppers will soon be faced with some huge changes to the company’s popular Clubcard scheme.

The supermarket giant first launched the loyalty card on February 13, 1994 – 25 years ago.

Over the years it has proved to be a huge hit with shoppers with a reported 17 million people signing up to the scheme as of 2017.

The Clubcard offers shoppers points every time they spend money with Tesco, including in stores and at petrol stations.

These points can then be redeemed for vouchers on days out, holidays, restaurants, railcards and much more.

However there is going to be some huge changes, here’s what shoppers need to know:

Tesco to launch Clubcard Plus

The supermarket giant is set to launch an upgraded version of its loyalty card which is being dubbed the Clubcard Plus.

This will come with a number of extra benefits including 10 per cent off two big shops in-store every month.

So that would mean that if you spent £100 you would get £10 off!

There will also be a 10 per cent discount on Tesco brands such as F&F, Go Cook, Fred & Flo, Tesco Pet, Fox & Ivy and Carousel, when you shop in-store, all the time.

Also if you are a Tesco Mobile customer you will get double the data per month and the Clubcard Plus will also give you access to a credit card from Tesco Bank which will have no foreign exchange fees abroad.

Will it be free?

The current Clubcard scheme will remain free to sign up for – with points then gained by shopping with Tesco.

However the Clubcard Plus will cost £7.99 a month to join but will give you access to the above perks, such as the 10 per cent off two big shops per month.

When does it launch?

Tesco have not announced a launch date for the Clubcard Plus yet – but it is expected to launch before the end of the year.