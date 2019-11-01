Telecoms giant opens new store in Buxton

Vodafone has opened the doors to its new store at a Buxton shopping centre and the store manager is keen to play his part in the community.

The store, located at Unit 16, The Springs Shopping Centre, is the latest addition to Vodafone’s successful franchise partner programme and will be open seven days a week. It is based in the premises previously occupied by jewellers H Samuel.

The new Vodafone shop at The Springs

It will be run by Liam Mellon, a Vodafone franchisee for stores in Ashton-under-Lyne and Hyde, and has created five new jobs in Buxton.

Liam said: “A few years ago I would never have imagined running my own business, but this has turned out better than I could have ever imagined.”

The new store means customers in Buxton will be able to take advantage of the latest offers and technology such as Vodafone’s Unlimited data plans and new smartphones.

Liam is particularly keen to offer advice and support to local businesses.

The Works and CraftWorks have combined in the former Dorothy Perkins store.

He said: “Buxton is a great town and I’d like to think that we can become as integral to the high street as the local hairdressers.

“I want local businesses to see us as the friendly face of mobile tech. I’m very much looking forward to meeting residents and businesses and I’d urge anyone to pop in and meet the team.”

Other changes at The Springs have seen The Works and CraftWorks, which occupied separate shops at the centre, move into the unit which had been home to Dorothy Perkins and Evans.

And cafe, bar and restaurant group Loungers has now opened its new site, Sacro Lounge, in the unit formerly occupied by Trespass. The outdoor clothing retailer recently relocated to a smaller unit at the shopping centre.