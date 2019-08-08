Take a look inside revamped Buxton pub following a six-figure makeover

A Buxton pub has unveiled a brand new look following a six-figure makeover.

The Kings Head, on the Market Place, re-opened on Friday, August 2, with new furniture, décor and a newly-designed bar area. The makeover - aimed at celebrating its traditional brewing heritage - also extends past the interior to the pub’s beer garden. Pub manager Wayne Mosley said: “The pub has been completely revamped and looks great, we hope our locals enjoy the result as much as we do. We have lots of plans and events coming up at the Kings Head in the next few months, so everyone needs to keep a look out."

The newly-designed bar area aims to showcase the pubs array of cask ales and its wider drinks selection.

The Kings Head on Buxton's Market Place.

The pub has a new menu featuring everything from pub classics to grills and light snacks.

The Kings Head in Buxton re-opened with a brand-new look after a six-figure makeover.

