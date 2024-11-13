Swizzels unveils first-ever Christmas-themed Squashies – available for a limited time only
Christmas is coming early for the sweet maker as it unveils its new elf-shaped Squashies, featuring two premium, festive flavours: Strawberry Ice Cream and Apple Pie.
Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels, said: “This Christmas, we’re excited to bring a touch of festive ‘mischief’ to sweet fans across the UK with our very first Christmas-themed Squashies.
“With a ‘naughty’ elf and a ‘nice’ elf in every pack, we’re adding a bit of fun to festive celebrations.
“Whether you’re gifting, sharing at Christmas parties, or treating yourself, our Naughty & Nice Squashies are perfect for every occasion this Christmas.
“We know that customers are keen to make a start on their Christmas shopping early this year, so our festive range will be in store ready for those seeking to embrace the Christmas spirit as soon as possible.”
Each bag contains two elves – one on the ‘naughty’ list and one on the ‘nice’ list, bringing a playful and personalised touch to the festive season.
Alongside the new-for-2024 Naughty & Nice Squashies, this year sees the return of Swizzels’ fan-favourite Sweet Shop Advent Calendar, featuring 24 sweets in the countdown to Christmas, plus fun jokes and festive facts.
Vegan sweet fans can also enjoy Swizzels’ festive vegan products, including the popular Sweet Shop Favourites Carton, available online and in major retailers nationwide.
Claire added: “No matter your age, they’re guaranteed to bring a smile.
“From stocking fillers to party snacks, they’re here to add a little extra magic to the festive season.”
Swizzels Matlow is the largest employer in the New Mills and the majority of its 600 employees live in close proximity to the factory.
A factory spokesperson added: “We are very proud of the fact that 35 per cent of our work force have worked here for over 15 years and many have worked here for over 35 years.
“We employ many generations of local families and pride ourselves on our ability to retain staff and to enthuse our workforce.”
