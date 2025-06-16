Sweet Shop becomes a regional winner for Derbyshire

Sweetilicious Sweet Shop of Longnor has won the Best Specialised Retailer for Derbyshire at Englands Business Awards. Felicity was invited as a finalist to the awards ceremony in Nottingham, where she was presented as the winner.

The business started during lockdown selling pizza boxes filled with sweets to family and friends. The hobby started to become more of a weekend job and began to grow. When in October 2021, local premises became available in Longnor. Being a Longnor girl having a sweet shop in the village was an ideal opportunity not to be missed. Tucked away behind the chip shop with thanks to the Naden family. Sweetilicious Sweet Shop was born!

Taking the leap from full-time employment, financial security on the back of Covid, and also being pregnant with a 2nd child was a huge gamble.

Since then, the shop has gone on to stock over 150 different pick n mix, from Traditional Childhood Classic to American Candy.

Felicity at Sweetilicious Sweet Shop

Nestled on the back streets of Longnor, it is classed as Longnors hidden gem. It is a nice surprise when customers stumble across it.

The last 4 years have been a roller coaster with highs, lows, twists, and turns, including some early starts and late finishes with events all over the county, including the Tideswell Food Festival.

Things are looking well for the shop going forward, and having a good following on social media is a massive help. Felicity said it's nice to see small independent businesses being rewarded for the hard work, it was lovely to share the evening with the team from Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe, who also won Best Cafe for Derbyshire. None of this would have been possible without family, friends, and loyal customers. Receiving this award has given me the confidence in moving the business forward and keep going from strength to strength. If anyone would like to visit the shop, it is open Thursday to Sunday from 10 am till 4 pm, or you can find us on social media.

Thank you to everyone who voted. See you all soon.